/‘Need my cut from $100,000’: How Tyler Robinson’s Discord friends joked after he murdered Charlie Kirk

A day after Tyler Robinson's arrest for the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, shocking Discord chats emerged. The 22-year-old joked with friends about his "doppelganger" being the shooter and even discussed splitting the $100,000 reward with them.
According to a New York Times analysis, Robinson logged into Discord just hours after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. He told his online friends that it wasn’t him but his “doppelganger” who carried out the murder.
Robinson bizarrely claimed his lookalike killed Kirk to “get him in trouble.” This was allegedly his first response when friends confronted him after noticing his resemblance to the FBI suspect photo released online.
When the FBI shared surveillance images, members of Robinson’s Discord chat immediately drew parallels. One acquaintance messaged him “wya” (“where you at?” with a skull emoji), directly suggesting his involvement.
What followed shocked many. The group began joking about framing Robinson as the killer to claim the $100,000 reward on offer. Robinson allegedly replied that he was fine with it “as long as I get a cut.”
Another Discord member recalled Luigi Mangione, who murdered the UnitedHealthcare CEO and was caught at a McDonald’s. They warned Robinson: “Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonald’s anytime soon.”
Robinson continued to play along. He reportedly responded: “Better also get rid of the manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around,” fuelling concerns that he might have left incriminating evidence behind.
As the FBI investigation intensified, Robinson’s roommates in Saint George, Utah, were interrogated. One roommate, Lance Twiggs, allegedly provided incriminating texts where Robinson admitted to hiding the murder weapon near UVU.
Several outlets, including Daily Mail, reported Robinson lived with a “trans partner.” While details remain unclear, investigators are probing whether this individual also had knowledge of Robinson’s alleged involvement.
While the FBI has not officially released details, law enforcement sources confirmed Robinson’s online activity is under review as part of the broader case against him, which includes aggravated murder and obstruction of justice. The Discord revelations have only deepened the mystery of Robinson’s motive. His shifting claims from blaming a “doppelganger” to making jokes about rewards, paint a disturbing picture of his state of mind after Kirk’s killing.