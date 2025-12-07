/‘Near-zero interception cost, unlimited magazine’: Top 6 features of Iron Beam, world’s first operational laser shield

Israel's Iron Beam laser weapon system is progressing from its long-time development phase to active service on the front line, with a delivery date for the Israel Defense Forces set for the end of 2025. At the DefenceTech Summit, Danny Gold who is the director of Israel's Defense Research and Development Branch, was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying, "with development complete and a comprehensive testing program that has validated the system’s capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025." Conceived in 2014 and operational after last tests in September, Iron Beam is going to be the first laser shield in the world to be fully operational.

