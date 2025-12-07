/‘Near-zero interception cost, unlimited magazine’: Top 6 features of Iron Beam, world’s first operational laser shield

Iron Beam, a 100kW-class high-energy laser weapon system can fire at the speed of light, practically without reloading and 'with almost zero cost per intercept', since the only consumable needed is electrical power instead of a costly interceptor missile.
Israel's Iron Beam laser weapon system is progressing from its long-time development phase to active service on the front line, with a delivery date for the Israel Defense Forces set for the end of 2025. At the DefenceTech Summit, Danny Gold who is the director of Israel's Defense Research and Development Branch, was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying, "with development complete and a comprehensive testing program that has validated the system’s capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025." Conceived in 2014 and operational after last tests in September, Iron Beam is going to be the first laser shield in the world to be fully operational.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in a tweet on X, announced that the Iron Beam 450 variant had completed its final trials and was able to intercept rockets, mortars, and UAVs with extraordinary speed, precision, and near-zero cost per engagement. The achievement is described by the firm as a world benchmark in air defence, and it points out that the system is plugged into Israel's existing multi-layered network.
The Iron Beam project that will work together with, rather than replace, Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow. It will concentrate on eliminating the tiniest threats, thus the missile-based systems will still have to deal with the most demanding intercepts. As for its chief drawback, according to the Times of Israel, this is its ability to work in bad weather, especially under cloud cover and heavy precipitation.
Iron Beam, a 100kW-class high-energy laser weapon system (HELWS) can fire at the speed of light, practically without reloading and 'with almost zero cost per intercept', since the only consumable needed is electrical power instead of a costly interceptor missile. Hence, it uses an unlimited magazine.
Iron Beam is extremely versatile, and may be set up as a standalone device, a land, sea or air vehicle with a variety of integration options, or a part of any nation's multi-layered defence architecture. Rafael focuses on the portability of the system using ISO-compatible pallets thereby adding flexibility in logistics to the profile of the operation.
The corporation says that their weapon system can bring down a variety of UAVs, and is also capable of targetting the launch of mortars, rockets, artillery shells and short-range ballistic weapons at ranges up to 10km. Trials have also demonstrated the Iron Beam's capability against cruise missiles, with rapid retargeting enabling engagement of drone swarms.
The performance as a result of three main factors: coherent beam combination, adaptive optics for stabilizing, and multi-function beam directors that support extended tracking. Data link connects the system's operator console which is deployed remotely.