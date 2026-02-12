LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • / ‘NASA Artemis SLS vs SpaceX falcon’: Which is more powerful rocket?

‘NASA Artemis SLS vs SpaceX falcon’: Which is more powerful rocket?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 17:43 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 17:43 IST

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) outperforms SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy. The SLS generates 8.8 million pounds of thrust compared to the Falcon’s 5.1 million, and it can lift significantly more cargo. However, the Falcon Heavy remains far cheaper and reuses its boosters.

Difference
1 / 7

Difference

NASA’s Artemis SLS (Block 1) stands at a towering 98 metres (322 feet), making it taller than the Statue of Liberty. In comparison, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy measures 70 metres (230 feet), making it significantly shorter than its government counterpart.

Thrust at Liftoff
2 / 7

Thrust at Liftoff

The true measure of power is thrust; the SLS generates a massive 8.8 million pounds of thrust using four RS-25 engines and two boosters. The Falcon Heavy produces roughly 5.1 million pounds of thrust at liftoff from its 27 Merlin engines, giving the SLS a clear power advantage.

Payload to Low Earth Orbit
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Payload to Low Earth Orbit

The SLS Block 1 is designed to lift 95 tonnes (95,000 kg) into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a single run. The Falcon Heavy, in its fully expendable mode, can lift about 64 tonnes (63,800 kg) to LEO, falling short of the SLS’s capacity.

To the Moon
4 / 7

To the Moon

For lunar missions, the SLS can send over 27 tonnes directly to Trans-Lunar Injection (TLI), enough for the Orion capsule and crew. The Falcon Heavy has a theoretical limit of around 16 to 20 tonnes to Mars/Moon distances, which is not enough to send a fully crewed Orion spacecraft in one go.

Cost Efficiency
5 / 7
(Photograph: SpaceX)

Cost Efficiency

SpaceX wins on price; a Falcon Heavy launch costs between $97 million and $150 million depending on recovery options. The SLS is estimated to cost over $2 billion per launch, making it exponentially more expensive but necessary for specific heavy-lift mission profiles.

Reusability vs Power
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Reusability vs Power

The Falcon Heavy is designed for reusability, landing its boosters to save money, which limits its maximum potential performance. The SLS is fully expendable, meaning it burns up every stage to squeeze out every ounce of performance needed to reach the Moon.

Powerful ?
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Powerful ?

In terms of raw power, lift capacity, and thrust, NASA’s SLS is currently the most powerful operational rocket in the world. While the Falcon Heavy is an engineering marvel of efficiency and cost, the SLS remains the king of sheer brute force.

Trending Photo

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement
5

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once
10

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon
7

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation
5

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day
10

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day