/ ‘NASA Artemis SLS vs SpaceX falcon’: Which is more powerful rocket?

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) outperforms SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy. The SLS generates 8.8 million pounds of thrust compared to the Falcon’s 5.1 million, and it can lift significantly more cargo. However, the Falcon Heavy remains far cheaper and reuses its boosters.
NASA’s Artemis SLS (Block 1) stands at a towering 98 metres (322 feet), making it taller than the Statue of Liberty. In comparison, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy measures 70 metres (230 feet), making it significantly shorter than its government counterpart.
The true measure of power is thrust; the SLS generates a massive 8.8 million pounds of thrust using four RS-25 engines and two boosters. The Falcon Heavy produces roughly 5.1 million pounds of thrust at liftoff from its 27 Merlin engines, giving the SLS a clear power advantage.
The SLS Block 1 is designed to lift 95 tonnes (95,000 kg) into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a single run. The Falcon Heavy, in its fully expendable mode, can lift about 64 tonnes (63,800 kg) to LEO, falling short of the SLS’s capacity.
For lunar missions, the SLS can send over 27 tonnes directly to Trans-Lunar Injection (TLI), enough for the Orion capsule and crew. The Falcon Heavy has a theoretical limit of around 16 to 20 tonnes to Mars/Moon distances, which is not enough to send a fully crewed Orion spacecraft in one go.
SpaceX wins on price; a Falcon Heavy launch costs between $97 million and $150 million depending on recovery options. The SLS is estimated to cost over $2 billion per launch, making it exponentially more expensive but necessary for specific heavy-lift mission profiles.
The Falcon Heavy is designed for reusability, landing its boosters to save money, which limits its maximum potential performance. The SLS is fully expendable, meaning it burns up every stage to squeeze out every ounce of performance needed to reach the Moon.
In terms of raw power, lift capacity, and thrust, NASA’s SLS is currently the most powerful operational rocket in the world. While the Falcon Heavy is an engineering marvel of efficiency and cost, the SLS remains the king of sheer brute force.