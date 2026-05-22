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‘Nari Shakti’: HM Amit Shah congratulates BSF’s all-women team on historic Mt. Everest conquest

Prajvi Mathur
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 22, 2026, 19:12 IST | Updated: May 22, 2026, 19:12 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the BSF’s first-ever all-women mountaineering team on climbing Mount Everest. The team sang India’s national song, Vande Mataram, at the world’s highest peak. 

Amit Shah hails BSF’s all-women team
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons; X/@BSF_India)

Amit Shah hails BSF’s all-women team

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (May 22) congratulated the first-ever all-women mountaineering team of the Border Security Force (BSF) for successfully summiting Mount Everest in Nepal. The feat came as part of the force’s Diamond Jubilee year celebrations.

‘Nari Shakti’
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(Photograph: X/@AmitShah)

‘Nari Shakti’

In a post on social media, Shah asserted that Nari Shakti proves the BSF’s invincible might. “Celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of the force, they conquered the world’s highest peak and sang Vande Mataram to the skies, setting a rare example of grit, patriotism and dedication”, he wrote.

Team reaches world’s highest peak
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(Photograph: X/@BSF_India)

Team reaches world’s highest peak

The mountaineering team reached the 8,848.86-metre peak at 8 AM (IST) on Thursday (May 21). The mission was flagged off from New Delhi on April 6 by the BSF’s Director General.

Mission Vande Mataram
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(Photograph: X/@SanjayJhaBihar)

Mission Vande Mataram

The expedition also marked the 150th anniversary of India’s national song, Vande Mataram.
“The Mahila Seema Praharis carried the spirit of ‘Vande Mataram’ to the top of the world. At an altitude where most people require oxygen support and even standing upright is a challenge, they sang Vande Mataram in one unwavering voice”, said BSF in an X post.

Showcasing unity in diversity
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(Photograph: X/@BSF_India)

Showcasing unity in diversity

The all-women team was comprised of Constable Kouser Fatima from Ladakh, Constable Munmun Ghosh from West Bengal, Constable Rabeka Singh from Uttarakhand and Constable Tsering Chorol from Kargil. Coming from different backgrounds, the mountaineers reflect India’s spirit of unity in diversity.

National pride, says BSF
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(Photograph: X/@SanjayJhaBihar)

National pride, says BSF

Calling it a proud moment for the nation, the BSF said the achievement symbolised women’s empowerment, national pride and the force’s steadfast commitment to excellence.

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