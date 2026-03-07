/'Names on the bombs': Why USS Abraham Lincoln sailors are writing on weapons headed for Iran

US sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are writing their names on 2,000-pound bombs headed for Iran. This marks the continuation of an ancient military tradition as the US conducts heavy airstrikes during Operation Epic Fury.
Photos from the US Central Command show red-vested aviation ordnancemen staging GBU-31 bombs on the USS Abraham Lincoln deck. These 2,000-pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions are being prepared for strike fighter aircraft involved in Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
Images reveal several names and small messages scribbled in chalk and marker on the noses, tails, and sides of the heavy weapons. Some of the clearly visible names written on the munitions include Jose, Alex, Naomi, and Joey.
The sailors handling these weapons are known as aviation ordnancemen, easily identified by their distinct red safety vests. They are the only personnel authorised to move and load heavy explosives, missiles, and ammunition on an aircraft carrier flight deck.
Writing on munitions is not a new practice and dates back thousands of years across various civilisations. Historians note that ancient Greeks inscribed tongue-in-cheek messages, such as the word "Catch," on lead sling bullets used during military sieges.
The tradition continued through modern global conflicts, including World War II. Physicists and military personnel involved in the Manhattan Project famously etched their names and messages like "Lots of love" onto the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki.
Recent years have seen similar actions across various military forces globally. Jordanian pilots wrote Quran quotes on missiles aimed at Syria in 2015, while Ukrainian artillery crews recently placed messages on explosive drones and mortar shells.
The signed bombs are part of a massive coordinated assault under the US military's Operation Epic Fury. The armed forces launched over 200 aircraft from land and sea to destroy Iranian missile production sites and naval infrastructure.