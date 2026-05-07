/'Nagastra, Ghatak & more': How indigenous drones are driving India’s $11 billion UAV market

Unmanned combat aerial vehicles are being developed to extend strike capability without risking pilots. DRDO’s Ghatak programme is India’s indigenous effort in this segment, featuring a flying-wing configuration designed to reduce radar cross-section. Its airframe is expected to use 80–90 per cent carbon prepreg composites, cutting weight while improving endurance and payload, and aiding radar absorption.

The programme prioritises indigenous propulsion, with an engine derived from the Kaveri project. Jet-powered and stealth-enabled, it is designed for autonomous operations. According to reports, the Defence Acquisition Council, within a Rs. 2.38 lakh crore defence package, has recommended 60 Ghatak UCAVs. The system is intended for stealth strike missions in contested environments, while Heron TP platforms currently supplement long-range precision operational needs.