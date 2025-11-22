/'Musk, Trump, Di Caprio and more': These 50 names in the Epstein files will shock you (See pics)

The unsealed documents are part of a civil lawsuit (Giuffre vs Maxwell), not a criminal indictment of everyone named.
Not everyone named in the Jeffrey Epstein files was involved in any crimes. Many names appear in depositions, flight logs, or as associates. This list is for informational purposes only and does not imply wrong doing.
Convicted of sex trafficking and abuse as Epstein’s associate.
Named; no evidence of wrongdoing.
Epstein victim / accuser; not a perpetrator.
Named in court filings; accused by Giuffre in civil suit (settled out of court).
Named; not accused.
Appears in documents; not involved in crimes.
Mentioned in flight logs; no charges or accusations of wrongdoing.
Named in documents; no allegations proven in court.
Lawyer; named in allegations but has denied any wrongdoing; involved in lawsuits.
Celebrity mentioned in documents; no evidence of involvement in crimes.
Name appears in documents; not accused or charged.
Mentioned in filings; not proven to have committed crimes.
Named in flight logs; no legal allegations.
No public accusation of wrongdoing, for now, her association seems limited to being named.
Listed in documents; no criminal allegations.
Senator; named in deposition; not accused of crimes.
Former Israeli PM; named in documents; no proven involvement.
Listed in documents; not charged.
Named; separate criminal case exists but unrelated to Epstein.
Mentioned in filings; no criminal allegations.
Appears in documents; no evidence of wrongdoing.
Named in filings; not accused of crimes.
Mentioned in meetings; no allegations of criminal activity.
Named; not accused in Epstein crimes.
Listed; no proven criminal involvement.
Named; not part of any legal proceedings.
Named in filings; no criminal allegations.
Listed; no charges related to Epstein.
Mentioned; no proven involvement in crimes.
Named; not accused.
Listed; no allegations.
Named in deposition; not involved in criminal activity.
Mentioned; no criminal involvement.
Listed; no charges.
Named; no involvement proven.
Named; no evidence of wrongdoing.
Mentioned; not accused in Epstein cases.
Listed; no criminal allegations.
Named; no evidence of involvement.
Appears in documents; no criminal connection.
Named; deceased; no proven crimes in this context.
Named in the unsealed documents. This is more than a “just mentioned” name, he has serious allegations tied to him
She is known to have been Epstein’s pilot, flight instructor, and a co‑conspirator.
The documents do not imply she was charged or accused — she’s listed as someone “mentioned” in the litigation.
Mention in court filings, not a criminal accusation.
Her names appear, but there’s no legal confirmation of wrongdoing in those documents.
Likely a mention in legal paperwork, not tied to criminal allegations in Epstein’s crimes.
No public trial or criminal link has been substantiated from the Epstein files.
This is mention-level in the unsealed court documents; not proof of criminal involvement.
Minsky was a pioneer in AI; his mention is likely part of broader depositions rather than a trafficking allegation.