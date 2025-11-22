LOGIN
  'Musk, Trump, Di Caprio and more': These 50 names in the Epstein files will shock you (See pics)

'Musk, Trump, Di Caprio and more': These 50 names in the Epstein files will shock you (See pics)

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 18:36 IST

The unsealed documents are part of a civil lawsuit (Giuffre vs Maxwell), not a criminal indictment of everyone named.

Important Context
1 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Important Context

Not everyone named in the Jeffrey Epstein files was involved in any crimes. Many names appear in depositions, flight logs, or as associates. This list is for informational purposes only and does not imply wrong doing.

Ghislaine Maxwell
2 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Ghislaine Maxwell

Convicted of sex trafficking and abuse as Epstein’s associate.

Courtney Cox
3 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Courtney Cox

Named; no evidence of wrongdoing.

Virginia Giuffre
4 / 51
(Photograph: Virginia Giuffre)

Virginia Giuffre

Epstein victim / accuser; not a perpetrator.

Prince Andrew
5 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Prince Andrew

Named in court filings; accused by Giuffre in civil suit (settled out of court).

Geri Halliwell
6 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Geri Halliwell

Named; not accused.

Katie Couric
7 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Katie Couric

Appears in documents; not involved in crimes.

Bill Clinton
8 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Bill Clinton

Mentioned in flight logs; no charges or accusations of wrongdoing.

Donald Trump
9 / 51

Donald Trump

Named in documents; no allegations proven in court.

Alan Dershowitz
10 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Alan Dershowitz

Lawyer; named in allegations but has denied any wrongdoing; involved in lawsuits.

Naomi Campbell
11 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Naomi Campbell

Celebrity mentioned in documents; no evidence of involvement in crimes.

Elon Musk
12 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Elon Musk

Name appears in documents; not accused or charged.

Kevin Spacey
13 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Kevin Spacey

Mentioned in filings; not proven to have committed crimes.

Chris Tucker
14 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Chris Tucker

Named in flight logs; no legal allegations.

Heidi Klum
15 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Heidi Klum

No public accusation of wrongdoing, for now, her association seems limited to being named.

Leonardo DiCaprio
16 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Listed in documents; no criminal allegations.

George Mitchell
17 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

George Mitchell

Senator; named in deposition; not accused of crimes.

Ehud Barak
18 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Ehud Barak

Former Israeli PM; named in documents; no proven involvement.

Woody Allen
19 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Woody Allen

Listed in documents; not charged.

Harvey Weinstein
20 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Harvey Weinstein

Named; separate criminal case exists but unrelated to Epstein.

Courtney Love
21 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Courtney Love

Mentioned in filings; no criminal allegations.

Donald Trump Jr.
22 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Donald Trump Jr.

Appears in documents; no evidence of wrongdoing.

Sarah Ferguson
23 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Sarah Ferguson

Named in filings; not accused of crimes.

Bill Gates
24 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Bill Gates

Mentioned in meetings; no allegations of criminal activity.

Ehud Olmert
25 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Ehud Olmert

Named; not accused in Epstein crimes.

Mick Jagger
26 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Mick Jagger

Listed; no proven criminal involvement.

Naomi Wolf
27 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Naomi Wolf

Named; not part of any legal proceedings.

Alan Greenberg
28 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Alan Greenberg

Named in filings; no criminal allegations.

Tom Barrack
29 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Tom Barrack

Listed; no charges related to Epstein.

Jamie Foxx
30 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Jamie Foxx

Mentioned; no proven involvement in crimes.

Alec Baldwin
31 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Alec Baldwin

Named; not accused.

David Copperfield
32 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

David Copperfield

Listed; no allegations.

Donald Rumsfeld
33 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Donald Rumsfeld

Named in deposition; not involved in criminal activity.

Kevin Bacon
34 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Kevin Bacon

Mentioned; no criminal involvement.

Bob Geldof
35 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Bob Geldof

Listed; no charges.

Woody Johnson
36 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Woody Johnson

Named; no involvement proven.

Bill Richardson
37 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Bill Richardson

Named; no evidence of wrongdoing.

Anthony Fauci
38 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Anthony Fauci

Mentioned; not accused in Epstein cases.

Larry Summers
39 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Larry Summers

Listed; no criminal allegations.

Tom Cruise
40 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Tom Cruise

Named; no evidence of involvement.

Oprah Winfrey
41 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Oprah Winfrey

Appears in documents; no criminal connection.

Hugh Hefner
42 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Hugh Hefner

Named; deceased; no proven crimes in this context.

Jean-Luc Brunel
43 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Jean-Luc Brunel

Named in the unsealed documents. This is more than a “just mentioned” name, he has serious allegations tied to him

Nadia Marcinkova
44 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Nadia Marcinkova

She is known to have been Epstein’s pilot, flight instructor, and a co‑conspirator.

Hillary Clinton
45 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Hillary Clinton

The documents do not imply she was charged or accused — she’s listed as someone “mentioned” in the litigation.

Bruce Willis
46 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Bruce Willis

Mention in court filings, not a criminal accusation.

Bianca Jagger
47 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Bianca Jagger

Her names appear, but there’s no legal confirmation of wrongdoing in those documents.

Noam Chomsky
48 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Noam Chomsky

Likely a mention in legal paperwork, not tied to criminal allegations in Epstein’s crimes.

Richard Branson
49 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Richard Branson

No public trial or criminal link has been substantiated from the Epstein files.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
50 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This is mention-level in the unsealed court documents; not proof of criminal involvement.

Marvin Minsky
51 / 51
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Marvin Minsky

Minsky was a pioneer in AI; his mention is likely part of broader depositions rather than a trafficking allegation.

