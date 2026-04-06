/‘Multi-million dollar war machine’: How much does a US Black Hawk helicopter really cost?

The baseline UH-60M Black Hawk costs roughly $21 million, but fully equipped export packages reach $80 million. Powered by twin General Electric engines, keeping this heavily armoured utility helicopter in the air costs over $3,100 per flight hour.
Procuring a standard UH-60M Black Hawk straight from the Sikorsky assembly line comes with a massive baseline cost. For the United States military, the 'flyaway' cost for a single utility airframe sits at approximately $21 million before adding highly specialised mission equipment.
When foreign militaries purchase the Black Hawk through the US Foreign Military Sales programme, the price skyrockets. Recent international deals for fully equipped packages including spare engines, heavy weapons, and training logistics push the final unit cost to nearly $80 million per helicopter.
Owning a Black Hawk is only a fraction of the financial commitment. Keeping this twin-engine beast in the air costs the US Army upwards of $3,100 for every single flight hour, factoring in aviation fuel, routine maintenance, and complex logistical support.
The high cost directly funds unparalleled mechanical reliability and raw lifting power. The modern UH-60M variant is powered by two General Electric T700-GE-701D turboshaft engines, allowing the aircraft to transport 11 fully geared combat troops at speeds exceeding 150 knots.
A significant portion of the helicopter’s price tag goes into protecting the crew from ground fire. The Black Hawk features expensive radar warning receivers, laser threat detectors, and the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System to automatically defeat incoming heat-seeking missiles.
Modern Black Hawks feature incredibly expensive, fully digitised 'glass cockpits' instead of traditional analogue dials. This multi-million dollar avionics upgrade provides military pilots with real-time digital maps, advanced autopilot capabilities, and critical encrypted battlefield networking.
The financial scale of the broader Black Hawk programme is staggering. The US Army recently signed a multi-year procurement contract with manufacturer Sikorsky valued at up to $4.4 billion, ensuring this legendary $21 million workhorse remains flying well into the 2030s.