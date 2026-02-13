/'Moving to Iran': How USS Gerald R. Ford helped in capturing Venezuela's President?

This massive redeployment is designed to apply maximum military pressure on Tehran to coerce it into a new, comprehensive nuclear agreement. With indirect diplomatic talks stalling in Oman, the U.S. administration is utilising the recent success in Venezuela and references to past operations like “Midnight Hammer” as stark warnings. Washington has explicitly signaled that any failure to reach a deal will result in severe military consequences, leaving Gulf Arab nations deeply concerned about the rising potential for an all-out regional war.