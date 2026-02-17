/'Most wanted in US': How India captured Iranian ghost ships smuggling oil through Arabian Sea

Tracking data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) confirms that at least two of the three vessels have direct operational ties to Iran. The Stellar Ruby was actively flying the Iranian flag at the time of its operation. Furthermore, shipping records show that the Al Jafzia successfully transported Iranian fuel oil from Iran to Djibouti earlier in 2025. The third vessel, the Asphalt Star, was recorded as primarily operating on shipping routes around China prior to its interception.