/‘Most distant landing in history’: What was NASA and ESA’s Cassini-Huygens mission?

Cassini entered orbit around Saturn on July 1, 2004, beginning a mission that would last over 13 years. In December 2004, Cassini released the Huygens probe, which endured a 22-day independent cruise to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. On January 14, 2005, Huygens descended through Titan’s dense, nitrogen-rich atmosphere for about 2 hours and 27 minutes, becoming the first spacecraft to land on a moon in the outer Solar System. During descent and after touchdown, the probe returned critical data about the atmospheric composition of the moon along with it's pressure and surface features to Cassini, which relayed the information back to Earth.

