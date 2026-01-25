/‘Most devastating plane ever’: What we know so far about F-47, the US’ first sixth-generation fighter jet

US President Donald Trump hailed the F-47 fighter jet as the 'most devastating plane ever' during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, framing it as a new benchmark of American military might. F-47, the sixth-generation stealth fighter of the US military. He expressed curiosity over the aircraft’s '47' designation, "They called it 47. If I don't like it, I'm going to take the 47 off it. I wonder why they called it 47? What to think about. But if I don't like it, I'm going to take that 47 off," he said.

