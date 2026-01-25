/‘Most devastating plane ever’: What we know so far about F-47, the US’ first sixth-generation fighter jet

The Department of the Air Force awarded the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract for the F-47 to Boeing.
US President Donald Trump hailed the F-47 fighter jet as the 'most devastating plane ever' during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, framing it as a new benchmark of American military might. F-47, the sixth-generation stealth fighter of the US military. He expressed curiosity over the aircraft’s '47' designation, "They called it 47. If I don't like it, I'm going to take the 47 off it. I wonder why they called it 47? What to think about. But if I don't like it, I'm going to take that 47 off," he said.
“Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47", US President Donald said during a press briefing at the White House, announcing the fighter jet. According to media reports, it is designed for long-range combat and can engage targets from a distance using advanced missiles. It can also handle close-range dogfights.
The Department of the Air Force awarded the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract for the F-47 to Boeing. This phase encompasses the design, testing, and production of a small number of aircraft, with options for low-rate initial production. The contract represents a methodical approach to integrating advanced technologies while ensuring operational readiness.
The F-47 is designed to incorporate next-generation stealth, sensor fusion, and long-range strike capabilities. Its modular architecture allows for rapid integration of emerging systems, ensuring long-term adaptability. According to the US Air Force, it serves as the cornerstone of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Family of Systems, aimed at maintaining US air superiority against sophisticated adversaries.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth highlighted that the F-47 represents a significant advancement over the F-22, offering longer range, improved stealth, and cost efficiencies. He emphasised its role in projecting power globally and sustaining US air dominance for generations.
Experimental X-planes, developed in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), have flown hundreds of hours to refine stealth, autonomous systems, and operational concepts. These trials laid the foundation for the F-47’s design, validating both performance and technological integration.