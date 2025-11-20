LOGIN
  • /‘Morning Posts vs Evening Posts’: When do reels get more engagement?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 15:05 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 15:05 IST

Posting Reels in the evening, between 6 pm and 8 pm, often results in more engagement. However, early morning posts can also perform well. Success depends on understanding your audience’s activity patterns and testing different times. 

Why Timing Matters for Reels
Posting Reels at the right time can significantly increase views, likes, and shares. Instagram’s algorithm favours content that receives early engagement, which often depends on timing.

Morning Posts: Benefits and Challenges
Posting in the morning, between 6 am and 9 am, catches users starting their day. Studies show around 30% higher engagement during these hours, especially on weekdays, as people check their phones early.

Evening Posts: When People Relax
Posting in the evening, around 6 pm to 10 pm, reaches users who are relaxing after work or school. Evening posts tend to generate more interactions as users are more active and relaxed.

Which Time Gets the Most Engagement?
Studies from 2025 show that evening posts, especially between 6 pm and 9 pm, see about 20-25% higher engagement compared to morning posts. This trend is consistent across global data and multiple industries.

Best Days and Times for Posting
Weekdays, especially Tuesday to Thursday, see the highest engagement. Peak hours are generally between 11 am and 2 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm, regardless of the specific day.

Strategies for Creators
To maximise reach, creators should experiment with posting early mornings and early evenings. Regularly analysing one's audience activity helps find custom peak times for specific followers.

Final Tip
Most studies suggest posting Reels in the evenings - around 6 pm to 8 pm - yields the best engagement. But testing and adjusting based on your audience ensures optimal performance.

