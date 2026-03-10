/‘More than 60% uranium’: Why this site could be hiding much of Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium stockpile?

"What we believe is that Isfahan had ​until our last inspection a bit more than 200 kg, maybe a little bit more than that, ​of 60% uranium," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told Reuters. Grossi further said that the material was 'mainly' located there during the agency’s last inspection. "The widespread assumption is that the material is still there", he added. Satellite imagery and other monitoring tools have so far shown no evidence that the stockpile has been moved since the attacks began.

