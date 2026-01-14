‘More deadly than missiles?’ Does Iran have chemical or unconventional weapons

Does Iran have chemical weapons? The US accuses Tehran of developing pharmaceutical-based agents that target the central nervous system. These ‘silent’ weapons, potentially mountable on missiles or drones pose a threat arguably deadlier than conventional explosives.
The core of the US accusation involves ‘pharmaceutical-based agents’ (PBAs), which are dual-use chemicals like fentanyls or medetomidine. Unlike traditional nerve gas, these agents attack the central nervous system to sedate, incapacitate, or kill victims silently without widely destroying infrastructure.
In its 2024 and 2025 reports, the US State Department formally assessed that Iran is in non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Washington alleges Tehran has not fully declared its chemical production facilities and is pursuing these agents for offensive purposes rather than just riot control.
Chemical weapons are often termed ‘deadlier than missiles’ because they can cause mass casualties across a wide area while leaving buildings standing. A successful dispersal of agents like PBAs can silently incapacitate thousands of troops or civilians before they even realise they are under attack.
Beyond chemicals, reports suggest Iran has the capability to produce biological agents due to its advanced biotechnology sector. Intelligence assessments indicate that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may be working on biological warheads that could be mounted on long-range ballistic missiles.
Iran’s experience with chemical weapons dates back to the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, where it suffered horrific attacks from Iraqi mustard and nerve agents. However, intelligence suggests that in response, Iran developed its own offensive capabilities, some of which the US believes were never fully destroyed.
These unconventional weapons require delivery systems, and Iran possesses the largest ballistic missile arsenal in the Middle East. Recent reports indicate the IRGC is optimizing missiles to carry chemical and biological warheads, alongside using drones for potentially wider and harder-to-detect dispersal.
If used, these weapons would alter the deterrence balance in the Middle East, as they offer a ‘complementary deterrent’ to conventional missiles. Their use would trigger severe international condemnation and likely invite massive retaliation, as they violate the global norm against weapons of mass destruction.