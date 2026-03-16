/'Lost one leg': Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei secretly flown to Russia for surgery, says report

The "Fog of War" surrounding Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is finally lifting, and the reality exposes a deeply vulnerable regime.
While Iranian state media initially tried to project an image of invulnerability, diplomatic leaks have confirmed the new Supreme Leader was caught in the crossfire. Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, confirmed to The Guardian that Mojtaba sustained injuries in the February 28 bombardment, stating, "I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm... I think he is in the hospital because he is injured."
Because Mojtaba is physically unable to appear on camera, Tehran is running a massive digital cover-up. When his first official "statement" as Supreme Leader was released, it was merely a written text read by a news anchor, with zero audio or video. Furthermore, digital investigators at BBC Verify discovered that the "new" official profile picture of Mojtaba heavily promoted by state media is actually an old photo that was artificially manipulated and scrubbed using AI to make it look recent.
Treating a highly valuable, immobilized target in an active war zone where Israeli intelligence (Mossad) has deep penetration is a massive security risk. According to an explosive report from the prominent Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, Mojtaba has been secretly evacuated from Tehran. The intelligence report claims he was transported to Moscow on a highly secure Russian military aircraft for specialized medical treatment.
This isn't just a medical evacuation; it is a massive geopolitical power play. The Al-Jarida report notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally offered the asylum and treatment during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. By physically harboring the incapacitated Iranian leader inside a Russian presidential compound, Putin has effectively placed Mojtaba under the Kremlin's nuclear umbrella, making any further US or Israeli assassination attempts virtually impossible.
The US government is actively weaponizing Mojtaba's disappearance. In a recent radio interview, President Donald Trump bluntly questioned the Supreme Leader's status, stating, "I think he is damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form." US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took it a step further in a press briefing, officially stating that US intelligence knows the leader is “wounded and likely disfigured.”
The geopolitical implications of this absence are massive. The US and Israel are currently fighting a regional war against an "Axis of Resistance" whose brand-new Supreme Leader is completely unseen, relying on AI-generated photos, and allegedly hiding inside a Russian medical facility.
With Mojtaba Khamenei physically removed from the daily command structure, intelligence analysts warn that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is now operating autonomously. The war machine has essentially been put on autopilot. This makes the conflict far more dangerous, as regional IRGC commanders are now launching ballistic missiles and conducting strikes on Gulf nations without the strategic oversight of a centralized, functioning head of state.