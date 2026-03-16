/'Lost one leg': Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei secretly flown to Russia for surgery, says report

Because Mojtaba is physically unable to appear on camera, Tehran is running a massive digital cover-up. When his first official "statement" as Supreme Leader was released, it was merely a written text read by a news anchor, with zero audio or video. Furthermore, digital investigators at BBC Verify discovered that the "new" official profile picture of Mojtaba heavily promoted by state media is actually an old photo that was artificially manipulated and scrubbed using AI to make it look recent.