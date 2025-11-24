/'Missiles travelling 6,100 km/h': What makes a missile ‘hypersonic’ and which countries already have them?

India does have missiles that reach hypersonic speeds, but they are not officially categorised as ‘hypersonic weapons’ in the modern sense. However, it has moved decisively into hypersonic capability. The Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) proved hypersonic scramjet propulsion in 2020, establishing the foundation for future systems. The most significant milestone came with the successful flight trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile, confirmed by the Government of India in November 2024. The trial validated extended-range hypersonic flight, complex terminal manoeuvres and high-accuracy impact performance. Continued trials and integration work in 2025 have placed India alongside the small group of nations advancing operational hypersonic technology.