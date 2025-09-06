/‘Missiles at any angle’: What makes the Su-57 fighter jet hit targets others can’t?

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 13:31 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 13:31 IST

The Su-57’s internal bays carry stealth-compatible missiles for every range from dogfights to 200+ km interceptions. with high off-boresight shots, ES resistance, and future hypersonic options, it’s a threat modern air forces must plan around.

The Su-57's internal weapon

The Su-57's internal weapon bays accommodate various missile types, from short-range dogfight weapons to very-long-range interceptors. This flexibility allows mission adaptation without compromising stealth characteristics.

Advanced missiles feature

R-77-1 derivatives provide active radar guidance for beyond-visual-range combat. These missiles feature advanced seekers and improved kinematics, challenging even the most manoeuvrable targets.

Very-long-range missiles

Very-long-range missiles extend the Su-57's reach. Rumoured weapons could engage targets at distances exceeding 200 kilometres, forcing adversaries to maintain greater separation and complicating tactical planning.

Advanced missile extreme-angle

High off-boresight capability enables extreme-angle shots. The Su-57 can engage targets at wide angles using helmet-mounted displays and advanced missile seekers, maximising engagement opportunities.

Hypersonic missile

Hypersonic missile integration remains a possibility. Air-launched hypersonic weapons could provide stand-off strike capability against heavily defended targets, changing the dynamics of air-to-ground operations.

Electronic warfare

Electronic warfare resistance ensures reliable guidance. Advanced seekers and counter-countermeasures help missiles maintain lock despite jamming and decoy attempts.

Su-57 tactical approaches

The combination creates a formidable arsenal that can engage targets from extreme ranges while maintaining stealth, forcing adversaries to reconsider their tactical approaches.

