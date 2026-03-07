/'Missile launchers, cannons & interceptors’: Inside the deadly defensive shield of USS George H.W. Bush

In addition to its offensive air power, the carrier is equipped with multiple defensive weapons designed for point and area defence against missiles, aircraft and surface threats.
The United States is reportedly preparing to deploy USS George H.W. Bush (CVN‑77) to the Middle East as tensions with Iran intensify after coordinated US‑Israeli strikes. The carrier, fully completed with pre‑deployment training, is expected to join two other nuclear supercarriers already in the region, USS Gerald R. Ford in the Red Sea and USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, reinforcing US naval power amid the expanding conflict. All three vessels bring layered defensive and offensive capabilities to a region marked by repeated missile and drone attacks.
USS George H.W. Bush is a Nimitz‑class nuclear‑powered aircraft carrier of the United States Navy with a displacement of approximately 1,01,000–1,04,000 tons and the capacity to carry up to 90 fixed‑wing aircraft and helicopters. In addition to its offensive air power, the carrier is equipped with multiple defensive weapons designed for point and area defence against missiles, aircraft and surface threats.
The carrier is fitted with four Mk‑38 Mod 2 25mm Machine Gun Systems (MGS). These remote‑controlled cannons provide rapid response against small surface threats, including fast attack craft and small boats that might approach the ship. Each mount is designed to deter asymmetric threats at close range as part of the carrier’s initial layer of defence.
To counter incoming airborne threats, USS George H.W. Bush has two Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) launchers. The RIM‑116 RAM is a lightweight, quick‑reaction surface‑to‑air system that automatically detects, tracks and engages incoming anti‑ship missiles and aircraft as a rapid interceptor.
For medium‑range aerial defence, the carrier is armed with two Mk‑29 launchers for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM). ESSM provides a further layer of protection by engaging anti‑ship missiles and hostile aircraft at greater distances than RAM, supporting the carrier’s broader anti‑air warfare capabilities.
USS George H.W. Bush carries three Mk‑15 20 mm Phalanx Close‑In Weapon Systems (CIWS), radar-guided rapid-fire guns that serve as the last line of defence against missiles and aircraft that penetrate other defensive layers. The system automatically detects, evaluates, tracks, engages, and performs kill assessment against anti-ship missiles (ASM) and high-speed aircraft, supplementing missile defences. Fast-reaction and radar-guided, the Mk‑15 Phalanx provides the US Navy with an inner-layer point-defence capability against ASM, aircraft, and littoral warfare threats that have bypassed other fleet defences.