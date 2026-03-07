/'Missile launchers, cannons & interceptors’: Inside the deadly defensive shield of USS George H.W. Bush

The United States is reportedly preparing to deploy USS George H.W. Bush (CVN‑77) to the Middle East as tensions with Iran intensify after coordinated US‑Israeli strikes. The carrier, fully completed with pre‑deployment training, is expected to join two other nuclear supercarriers already in the region, USS Gerald R. Ford in the Red Sea and USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, reinforcing US naval power amid the expanding conflict. All three vessels bring layered defensive and offensive capabilities to a region marked by repeated missile and drone attacks.

