LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Mine clearance’: How the US Navy deals with underwater mine risks

‘Mine clearance’: How the US Navy deals with underwater mine risks

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 19:47 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 19:47 IST

The US Navy counters deadly sea mines using airborne lasers, Avenger-class ships, and Mk 18 Kingfish drones. By deploying $100,000 SeaFox neutralisers and AI sonar, the military safely destroys underwater explosives without risking human divers.

The Invisible Threat
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The Invisible Threat

Sea mines cost as little as $2,000 to produce but can instantly cripple a $2 billion guided-missile destroyer. To protect global trade routes, the US Navy operates dedicated Mine Countermeasures (MCM) squadrons equipped with the world's most advanced detection hardware.

Airborne Laser Detection
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Airborne Laser Detection

The first line of defence comes from the sky via MH-60S Seahawk helicopters. These aircraft utilise the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS), firing pulsed laser beams into the ocean to rapidly identify floating and near-surface contact mines.

High-Resolution Sonar Drones
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

High-Resolution Sonar Drones

To hunt deep-water threats, the military relies on Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) like the Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish. These autonomous, torpedo-shaped robots map the ocean floor using advanced side-scan sonar, detecting hidden explosive anomalies in murky waters.

AI-Powered Analysis
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

AI-Powered Analysis

Scanning massive operational areas generates overwhelming amounts of raw acoustic data. Navy analysts use artificial intelligence algorithms to instantly process this sonar imagery, rapidly distinguishing between harmless sunken debris and live, highly lethal explosives.

The SeaFox Neutraliser
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The SeaFox Neutraliser

Once a drone pinpoints a target, operators deploy the SeaFox expendable neutraliser. This $100,000 fibre-optic guided robot swims directly to the enemy mine and detonates a shaped charge, safely destroying both itself and the underwater threat.

The Avenger-Class Fleet
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The Avenger-Class Fleet

For heavy clearance operations, the Navy deploys specialised Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships. These unique vessels are constructed entirely from wood and fibreglass to completely avoid triggering highly sensitive magnetic and acoustic mines.

By transitioning to robotic submarines
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

By transitioning to robotic submarines

Historically, naval clearance required highly trained explosive ordnance disposal divers to manually disarm devices. By transitioning to robotic submarines and remote neutralisers, the US military entirely removes human sailors from the lethal blast radius.

Trending Photo

‘Mine clearance’: How the US Navy deals with underwater mine risks
7

‘Mine clearance’: How the US Navy deals with underwater mine risks

From B. R. Ambedkar to C. V. Raman: 10 eminent personalities of India who shaped nation
10

From B. R. Ambedkar to C. V. Raman: 10 eminent personalities of India who shaped nation

‘Strait of Hormuz traffic’: How many ships are crossing through it?
7

‘Strait of Hormuz traffic’: How many ships are crossing through it?

Strait of Hormuz at risk? What a naval blockade would mean for global trade
7

Strait of Hormuz at risk? What a naval blockade would mean for global trade

Weapons of Mass Automation: AI can make war more lethal than nuclear weapons. How US, Russia, China, India and others are preparing
8

Weapons of Mass Automation: AI can make war more lethal than nuclear weapons. How US, Russia, China, India and others are preparing