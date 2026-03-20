LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Middle East conflict’: How Gulf nations are countering and defeating Iran’s Shahed drones

‘Middle East conflict’: How Gulf nations are countering and defeating Iran’s Shahed drones

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 13:51 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 13:51 IST

Gulf nations are countering Iran's Shahed drone barrages using heavy machine guns, helicopters, and fighter jets. Adopting Ukraine's tactics helps destroy the 185kph drones without wasting expensive $12 million THAAD interceptor missiles.

The drone barrage
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The drone barrage

Iran has launched over 1,500 Shahed drones towards the UAE, though air defences have successfully shot down more than 90 per cent of them. Military analysts note Iran's vast production capability makes this a long-term threat.

The cost asymmetry
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The cost asymmetry

Relying solely on advanced air defences is financially unsustainable. A single THAAD interceptor costs $12 million and a Patriot missile costs $1 million, forcing commanders to seek cheaper interception methods.

Combat tactics
3 / 7

Combat tactics

Gulf nations are adopting battlefield strategies directly from Ukraine. Ukrainian personnel are actively sharing hard-won advice with Gulf forces to help establish the most effective low-cost defensive systems.

Ground-based artillery
4 / 7

Ground-based artillery

Defence forces are mounting heavy machine guns and anti-aircraft artillery (AAA) on city outskirts, rooftops, and pickup trucks. This creates a rapid-fire ground shield against low-flying aerial threats.

Helicopter gunships
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Helicopter gunships

Recent footage shows helicopters equipped with miniguns successfully shooting down drones over Gulf cities. The relatively slow 185kph top speed of the Shahed-136 makes them highly vulnerable to helicopter pursuit.

Fighter jet interceptions
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Fighter jet interceptions

Air forces are deploying fighter jets to eliminate drones before they reach populated areas. Eight UK Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters based in Qatar have actively assisted in intercepting these targets.

The Shahed payload
7 / 7

The Shahed payload

Despite its slow speed, the Shahed-136 carries a highly destructive 36kg warhead and boasts a 2,000km range. In massed swarm attacks, even a small percentage slipping through can cause considerable damage.

Trending Photo

Facing calls of retirement, A-10 Warthog is 'hunting and killing' Iranian ships in Strait of Hormuz
7

Facing calls of retirement, A-10 Warthog is 'hunting and killing' Iranian ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran claims US' F-35 hit ‘for the first time’: What makes the stealth fighter jet so difficult to detect and destroy?
9

Iran claims US' F-35 hit ‘for the first time’: What makes the stealth fighter jet so difficult to detect and destroy?

IPL Records: List of Best Batting, Bowling and Team Records in IPL History
11

IPL Records: List of Best Batting, Bowling and Team Records in IPL History

'In his own country': Australian Prime Minister heckled, chased out of a mosque in Sydney over Gaza stance
7

'In his own country': Australian Prime Minister heckled, chased out of a mosque in Sydney over Gaza stance

‘Middle East conflict’: How Gulf nations are countering and defeating Iran’s Shahed drones
7

‘Middle East conflict’: How Gulf nations are countering and defeating Iran’s Shahed drones