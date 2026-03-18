/'Meetings in Iran': Why Tucker Carlson claims CIA is investigating him and why Washington is denying it

Anticipating massive backlash for his communications with a hostile state, Carlson vehemently denied being an Iranian asset. "I'm not an agent of a foreign power," he stated in the video. "Unlike a lot of people commenting on US politics and global affairs, I have only one loyalty, and that's the United States, and have never acted against it." He insisted he never took foreign money and that talking to adversarial leaders is simply his job as a journalist.