The speed of recovery looks grim because Handala didn't just encrypt servers; they actively destroyed the digital infrastructure required to fix the problem. By infiltrating the company's network and wiping the personal mobile phones and "work profiles" of thousands of employees, including thousands of American workers across the US, the hackers have left Stryker’s workforce digitally blind. You cannot quickly restore a global medical supply chain if your engineers and logistics coordinators are completely locked out of their communication tools.