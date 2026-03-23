/'Maximum pressure': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln is the centerpiece of the US response to Iran

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is deployed to the Middle East, bringing dozens of advanced aircraft and heavy missile defence to deter Iranian escalation and project American naval power.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier displacing over 100,000 tonnes. Measuring nearly 1,100 feet in length, this nuclear-powered vessel serves as a massive floating fortress. It projects immense American military power across the Middle East.
The carrier features a sprawling flight deck that supports up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. It acts as a mobile airbase capable of launching rapid combat and reconnaissance missions. This massive air wing provides unmatched aerial dominance in any conflict zone.
Operating this massive warship requires a dedicated crew of roughly 3,200 Navy sailors. An additional 2,480 personnel manage the air wing, including skilled pilots and maintenance crews. Together, these thousands of service members keep the carrier combat-ready around the clock.
Two powerful Westinghouse nuclear reactors propel the carrier, allowing it to reach speeds exceeding 30 knots. This advanced propulsion system means the ship does not require conventional fuel for transit. It can operate continuously for over two decades between major refuellings.
The carrier typically deploys a specialized air wing of over 65 aircraft, featuring roughly 44 strike fighters like F-35C stealth jets and F/A-18 Super Hornets. These advanced warplanes offer lethal precision strikes against heavily defended targets, while accompanying electronic warfare and early warning aircraft provide critical support for dominating contested airspace.
A supercarrier never travels alone and is heavily guarded by a strike group of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These accompanying warships provide layered air, submarine, and ballistic missile defence. They also carry long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles for deep strikes against land targets.
Deploying this carrier strike group to the Middle East aims to exert maximum military pressure on Tehran. The massive show of force is intended to deter Iranian attacks on regional allies. It effectively broadens the tactical options available to American commanders without sparking immediate conflict.