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'Massive Fleet': How many US ships actually escort the USS Abraham Lincoln near Iran?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 01:08 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 01:08 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is currently escorted by three guided-missile destroyers near Iran. Equipped with stealth fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, this massive naval fleet serves to deter regional threats.

1 Massive Carrier Group
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1 Massive Carrier Group

The USS Abraham Lincoln leads Carrier Strike Group 3 in the Middle East. The nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier acts as a mobile sea base. It was deployed to the Central Command area to deter regional threats and monitor tensions with Iran.

3 Arleigh Burke Destroyers
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3 Arleigh Burke Destroyers

Escorting the aircraft carrier are three advanced Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. These include the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Spruance, and USS Michael Murphy. These heavily armed vessels provide a robust maritime defence shield for the primary aircraft carrier.

9 Integrated Air Squadrons
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(Photograph: AFP)

9 Integrated Air Squadrons

Carrier Air Wing 9 operates directly from the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. It comprises nine distinct squadrons equipped with stealth F-35C Lightning IIs and F/A-18 Super Hornets. These warplanes handle strike missions, surveillance, and electronic warfare.

100s of Tomahawk Missiles
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100s of Tomahawk Missiles

The escorting warships are armed with numerous Tomahawk cruise missiles. These long-range precision weapons allow the strike group to target enemy positions deep inland without risking aircraft. They form the core of the fleet's offensive naval firepower.

3 Vital Logistics Vessels
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(Photograph: AFP)

3 Vital Logistics Vessels

Beyond the frontline combat ships, the Middle East deployment includes at least three logistics vessels. These support ships ensure the aircraft carrier and its escort destroyers remain fully fueled and supplied. This allows the fleet to sustain continuous operations at sea.

6 Destroyers Across Region
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6 Destroyers Across Region

Current naval tracking indicates the US maintains a broader presence of at least six destroyers and four littoral combat ships in the region. This combined naval force operates alongside the Abraham Lincoln group. It creates a vast maritime perimeter near the Persian Gulf.

Over 5,000 Navy Personnel
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(Photograph: AFP)

Over 5,000 Navy Personnel

The USS Abraham Lincoln alone carries a dedicated shipboard command team of more than 5,000 sailors and aviators. When combined with the crews of the three escort destroyers, the strike group represents a massive commitment of human resources. Their readiness ensures the fleet remains fully operational.

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