/'Massive fleet': How many destroyers move with the USS Abraham Lincoln?

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently deploying to the Middle East with a powerful escort. The fleet includes three specific Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers: USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Spruance, and USS Michael Murphy.
At the centre of this formation is the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Homeported in San Diego, it serves as the mobile airfield for Carrier Air Wing 9. The ship carries over 5,000 sailors and Marines, functioning as the command hub for the entire strike group.
For this specific 2026 deployment, three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are accompanying the carrier. These ships are the bodyguards of the fleet, providing multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. They belong to Destroyer Squadron 21 (DESRON 21), which is embarked on the Lincoln.
The most advanced ship in the escort is the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Notably, this Flight IIA destroyer is serving as the Air and Missile Defence Commander for the strike group. This is a critical role often held by a cruiser, highlighting the ship's advanced radar and combat systems.
Sailing alongside is the USS Spruance, named after the famous admiral of the Battle of Midway. This destroyer specialises in anti-submarine warfare and surface combat. Its presence ensures the carrier is protected from threats lurking beneath the waves or on the surface of the ocean.
The third destroyer in the formation is the USS Michael Murphy. Like its sister ships, it is equipped with the Aegis Combat System and Tomahawk missiles. This vessel provides long-range strike capabilities, allowing the fleet to hit targets deep inland if the mission requires it.
Unlike traditional carrier strike group formations, the current Abraham Lincoln group does not include a Ticonderoga-class cruiser. The US Navy has shifted responsibilities, allowing modern destroyers like the Frank E. Petersen Jr. to take over the air defence coordination duties previously assigned to cruisers.
The destroyers defend the carrier so it can launch its aircraft. Carrier Air Wing 9 (CVW-9) is embarked on the Lincoln, featuring F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets. These jets provide the offensive punch, supported by the protective missile umbrella of the destroyers.
As of late January 2026, this massive fleet has transited the Strait of Malacca, moving towards the US Central Command region. The deployment comes amid heightened alert levels in the Middle East, with the destroyers ready to intercept missiles or drones if regional conflicts escalate.
Together, the USS Abraham Lincoln and its three destroyers represent a force of nearly 6,000 personnel. With hundreds of missile cells and dozens of aircraft, this "massive fleet" operates as a self-sustaining fortress at sea, ready to respond to any crisis in the Indian Ocean or Persian Gulf.