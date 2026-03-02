/'Married at 13, property for life': 7 horrific laws in Khamenei's Iran against women that the world is ignoring

While an Iranian man has the unilateral, absolute right to divorce his wife at any time for any reason, a woman is trapped. For a woman to initiate a divorce, she must endure a grueling legal battle to prove "extreme hardship" (like severe physical abuse or the husband's drug addiction). Even worse, if a divorce is granted, the law automatically transfers custody of children over the age of seven directly to the father, forcing many women to stay in abusive marriages just to keep their kids.