/'Marines to be mobilized...' to 'left-wing radicals': How Trump admin reacted to protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids, what's happening

Members of the Trump administration blamed left wing radicals for protests in Democrats ruled Los Angeles and issued big warning
Clashes in Los Angeles, National Guard deployed
As US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid clashes between federal agents and protesters over immigration raids, the members of his administration have blamed left-wing radicals and issued big warning against those protesting.
President Trump blames Democrats
Trump said if Democrats can't do the job, 'RIOTS & LOOTERS' will be dealt by the federal government.
Vice President JD Vance calls protesters 'insurrectionists', issues advice
US VP JD Vance said, "peaceful protest is good, rioting and obstructing justice is not." He added, "Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers, while one half of America's political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil."
Pete Hegseth says Marines to be mobilized
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that the Pentagon was prepared to mobilize active duty Marines "if violence continues" in Los Angeles.
"The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence...", said Trump's press secretary
Trump admin blames 'Left-wing radicals'
Trump's press secretary also said, "Left-wing radicals waving foreign flags are viciously attacking ICE and Border Patrol agents and obstructing official law enforcement activities in Los Angeles."
Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security says admin won't back down
'You will not stop us or slow us down': Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem
What's happening in Los Angeles?
The raids are part of the Trump administration's larger crackdown on immigrants. In Los Angeles, angry protesters clashed with federal immigration authorities as ICE conducted raids claiming to arrest people living "people "illegally in the country."