/'Maduro jailed’: How China, Iran, Russia, Israel and others reacted to Trump’s strikes & capture of Venezuelan leader

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife were reportedly taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center(MDC), the federal detention facility in Brooklyn after the Trump administration 'captured' the couple in a overnight military operation on Saturday. While US President said that US would 'run the country until a safe, proper and judicial transition' can be ensured, world leaders and institutions responded strongly to the operation.
While some governments welcomed the end of Maduro’s rule, many others condemned the action as a violation of international law and a dangerous precedent. The incident has only deepened the geopolitical fault lines and prompted urgent calls for respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolution.
China’s foreign ministry expressed deep shock at the US action. The Chinese foreign ministry released a statement saying it 'strongly condemns the use of force by the US against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country.' It emphasised that the action threatened peace in Latin America and the Caribbean. Beijing called for the immediate release of Maduro and urged the United States to respect the UN Charter and state sovereignty.
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as 'an act of armed aggression against Venezuela,' characterising the pretexts for the operation as unfounded. "This is deeply concerning and condemnable", it said, adding, "In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue."
Iran’s foreign ministry strongly denounced the US military attack on Venezuela, calling it a blatant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It called on the UN Security Council to "act immediately to halt the unlawful aggression" and hold those responsible accountable.
In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly congratulated US President Donald Trump for the operation, praising Trump’s leadership and the military action as decisive support for freedom and justice. "I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers", he wrote.
"These developments constitute a dangerous precedent," Guterres' spokesperson said. "The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect - by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected."
Across Europe, responses were mixed. Spanish leaders refused to recognise the US intervention, despite rejecting Maduro’s regime, and called for adherence to international law. Germany’s foreign ministry urged a political solution and respect for legal norms, while South Africa appealed for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting.
"I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved ... and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law," Starmer said in a statement to British broadcasters, according to Reuters.
Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha voiced his support for Trump's operation against Venezuela. He said, "Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect. We stand for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritising democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans."
Hours after urging its citizens to exercise extreme caution, India issued a statement regarding the US strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised the need for “peace and stability in the region,” stating that it is closely monitoring developments. India also reaffirmed its commitment to the “well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela” and called on all parties involved to resolve the situation “peacefully through dialogue.”