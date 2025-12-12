The theft of coolant became such an epidemic that it reached the highest levels of the Soviet military command. Engineers attempted to replace the ethanol with a non-potable (toxic) methanol mixture to stop the drinking. However, the plan was scrapped. The official reason given was that the toxic fluid was too dangerous for crews to handle, but the unofficial reality was a near-mutiny by the aircrews who claimed the new fluid "didn't cool the radar properly." The original alcohol formula remained in use until the end of the MiG-25's service life.