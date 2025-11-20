/‘Live Streams vs Uploaded Videos’: Where do gaming creators get more watch hours?

Gaming live streams attract longer watch times and higher engagement than uploaded videos. However, uploaded videos build steady long-term views. Combining both content types maximises overall watch hours for creators.
Gaming live streams draw viewers for longer, with average live session lengths of around 25 to 75 minutes. Watchers spend up to 3 times longer on live streams compared to uploaded videos.
In early 2025, Twitch and YouTube Gaming captured billions of live stream hours-Twitch alone had 6 billion viewer hours in 2022 with continued growth, showing the strong demand for live gaming content.
Uploaded gaming videos attract viewers steadily, with viral videos gaining millions of views over time. However, the average watch time per video session is shorter compared to live streams.
Twitch leads live gaming streams, accounting for roughly 76% of market share, while YouTube Gaming holds 23% and is growing. YouTube’s uploaded video ecosystem, however, dominates overall gaming video views including non-live content.
Games like GTA V, League of Legends, and Valorant lead both live stream and uploaded video watch times, showing top titles attract viewers regardless of format.
Successful creators blend live streams for high engagement with uploaded videos to capture search traffic and long-term views. Diversifying content helps sustain and grow total watch hours.
Live streams consistently generate more watch hours per session and deeper engagement, but uploaded videos provide ongoing exposure. Combining both formats yields the best results for gaming creators.