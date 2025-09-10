/'Little fights with wife': Trump downplays domestic violence — data shows it's a national epidemic | In Pics

Before we proceed to the horrifying statistics that show how big a problem domestic violence is in the US, we must first appreciate the irony.

Trump, during his Monday speech, flippantly commented, "If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say, 'this was a crime, see?' So now I can’t claim 100 per cent." The POTUS, who has come under fire for referring to domestic violence as "lesser things", was once accused by his ex-wife Ivana Trump of rape during a violent encounter. In her 1990 divorce deposition, Ivana Trump alleged that in 1989, "Angry over a painful scalp reduction surgery...he (Trump) assaulted her, pulling out clumps of her hair and forcing her into sex."