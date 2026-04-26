/‘Lightning threat’: How does the USS Abraham Lincoln perform in harsh weather conditions?

While the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln can navigate safely through severe storms, its operational efficiency drops significantly as flight deck operations halt in extreme crosswinds exceeding 30 knots.
The 100,000-tonne aircraft carrier is designed to withstand severe ocean storms and high wave crests without sustaining structural damage.
Flight operations become highly dangerous if the ship experiences a pitch of more than 2 degrees or a roll exceeding 4 degrees due to heavy waves.
While carriers generate their own wind for takeoffs, severe crosswinds exceeding 30 knots force the immediate suspension of catapult launches.
Aviation fuel and live munitions make lightning strikes incredibly hazardous, forcing flight deck crews to halt operations during electrical storms.
Despite advanced instrument landing systems, dense sea fog that drops visibility below a quarter-mile severely restricts safe aircraft recovery.
Freezing rain and extreme cold can cause ice accumulation on aircraft wings and catapult tracks, reducing the carrier's launch efficiency in Arctic regions.