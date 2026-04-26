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‘Lightning threat’: How does the USS Abraham Lincoln perform in harsh weather conditions?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 22:36 IST

While the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln can navigate safely through severe storms, its operational efficiency drops significantly as flight deck operations halt in extreme crosswinds exceeding 30 knots.

Surviving rough seas
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Surviving rough seas

The 100,000-tonne aircraft carrier is designed to withstand severe ocean storms and high wave crests without sustaining structural damage.

Pitch and roll limits
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Pitch and roll limits

Flight operations become highly dangerous if the ship experiences a pitch of more than 2 degrees or a roll exceeding 4 degrees due to heavy waves.

High winds halt flights
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

High winds halt flights

While carriers generate their own wind for takeoffs, severe crosswinds exceeding 30 knots force the immediate suspension of catapult launches.

The threat of lightning
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

The threat of lightning

Aviation fuel and live munitions make lightning strikes incredibly hazardous, forcing flight deck crews to halt operations during electrical storms.

Fog and zero visibility
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Fog and zero visibility

Despite advanced instrument landing systems, dense sea fog that drops visibility below a quarter-mile severely restricts safe aircraft recovery.

Freezing temperatures
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Freezing temperatures

Freezing rain and extreme cold can cause ice accumulation on aircraft wings and catapult tracks, reducing the carrier's launch efficiency in Arctic regions.

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