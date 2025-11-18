/'Legends': Top 10 greatest women in Indian history you should know

“Nightingale of India” (1879–1949), a poet and freedom fighter who served as the first woman governor of an Indian state. She was a key figure in the independence movement and women’s rights activism. Naidu was a close follower of Mahatma Gandhi and played a significant role in major movements such as the Civil Disobedience Movement, the Salt March (Dandi Satyagraha), and the Quit India Movement. History was made after she became the first Indian woman to be elected President of the Indian National Congress in 1925. After India gained independence in 1947, she became the first woman governor of an Indian state, serving as the Governor of the United Provinces (present-day Uttar Pradesh) until she died in 1949.