/'Learning from 3I/ATLAS': How private space firms are preparing to monetise future interstellar data

As interstellar objects like 3I/ATLAS draw global attention, private space firms are beginning to explore how deep-space data could evolve into the next commercial frontier, not through ownership of cosmic bodies, but through infrastructure, analytics, and delivery systems.
Companies such as SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and India’s Skyroot Aerospace started by building affordable launch systems. Now, they’re shifting focus toward data infrastructure, positioning their satellites and future missions to support scientific and commercial deep-space research.
SpaceX’s Starlink network already operates thousands of satellites capable of low-latency data transmission. In the future, these constellations could help relay scientific data from deep-space missions back to Earth faster, a service that could be monetised through partnerships with research institutions or national space agencies.
New Zealand–based Rocket Lab has taken the lead in this direction. Its Photon spacecraft has already been used for lunar missions and is being tested for future interplanetary data relays. Such platforms could be leased for observing or communicating with interstellar objects, creating a new market for “space-based data as a service.”
India’s Skyroot Aerospace aims to lower launch costs for small payloads, making interstellar data collection more accessible. By enabling smaller research missions, Skyroot could help universities and startups gather their own datasets, bypassing traditional government bottlenecks.
The next step in monetisation is processing data before it returns to Earth. Startups are developing AI modules for on-board analysis, allowing spacecraft to filter valuable insights in real time. This drastically reduces the cost and delay of deep-space data retrieval and could be a service that private firms sell.
The question of who owns interstellar data remains unresolved. Under the Outer Space Treaty, celestial discoveries belong to all humanity, but firms can still profit by offering data analytics, cloud services, and access tools without owning the raw information.
While 3I/ATLAS itself won’t be monetised, it represents a turning point. The companies building rockets and satellites today are also designing the data highways of tomorrow’s interstellar exploration. In this emerging ecosystem, private firms won’t own the stars but they might own the signal.