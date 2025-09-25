LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Ladakh Violence': What India might lose or gain by granting statehood

'Ladakh violence': What India might lose or gain by granting statehood

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 15:15 IST

Granting statehood means creating new governance structures, an assembly, bureaucracy, and institutions. This would increase administrative and financial responsibilities for New Delhi.

1. Greater Political Representation for Locals
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Greater Political Representation for Locals

If Ladakh becomes a state, its residents will have an elected government and legislative assembly. This would allow locals to directly shape policies on land, jobs, and culture.

2. Stronger Safeguards for Land and Jobs
2 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

2. Stronger Safeguards for Land and Jobs

Statehood could help Ladakh introduce laws protecting land ownership and job opportunities for locals, similar to special protections in other hill states like Himachal Pradesh.

3. Higher Administrative Costs for the Centre
3 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

3. Higher Administrative Costs for the Centre

Granting statehood means creating new governance structures, an assembly, bureaucracy, and institutions. This would increase administrative and financial responsibilities for New Delhi.

4. Strategic and Security Concerns
4 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

4. Strategic and Security Concerns

Ladakh shares borders with China and Pakistan. A new state government might push policies that complicate central security control, which India considers crucial in this sensitive region.

5. Boost to Identity and Cultural Preservation
5 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

5. Boost to Identity and Cultural Preservation

For Ladakhis, statehood is seen as recognition of their unique cultural, linguistic, and religious identity. It could help preserve local traditions while resisting outside demographic pressures.

6. Possible Domino Effect Across India
6 / 7

6. Possible Domino Effect Across India

Granting statehood to Ladakh might encourage other regions with similar demands, like Gorkhaland or Bodoland to intensify their movements, increasing political challenges for the Centre.

7. Balancing Development and Autonomy
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

7. Balancing Development and Autonomy

With statehood, Ladakh could gain greater autonomy in planning sustainable development, but it might also risk slower central investment if New Delhi reduces direct oversight.

Trending Photo

Apple rolls out iOS 26.1 beta with major AI and design changes
6

Apple rolls out iOS 26.1 beta with major AI and design changes

If you loved South Park, watch these hilarious animated shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
6

If you loved South Park, watch these hilarious animated shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Navratri 2025: 9 Goddesses we worship in 9 Days & what to offer them
10

Navratri 2025: 9 Goddesses we worship in 9 Days & what to offer them

Who makes the world’s most powerful Weapons? Meet the top defence manufacturers
7

Who makes the world’s most powerful Weapons? Meet the top defence manufacturers

Ladakh statehood protests: From ancient trade hub to India’s strategic union territory
8

Ladakh statehood protests: From ancient trade hub to India’s strategic union territory