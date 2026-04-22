/'Kharg Island will be...': US reveals masterplan to unleash 'economic fury' on Iran amid Hormuz blockade

If Kharg Island’s storage tanks become full, it can prove to be catastrophic for Iran’s entire energy infrastructure. The island handles about 92 per cent of Iran's crude exports, so, if there is nowhere left to store new oil, Iran must stop pumping from its mainland fields. Shutting down the fields can cause "water coning," where groundwater pushes up into the oil reservoir and trap the remaining oil in the rock, potentially causing permanent loss of production even after the crisis ends. This leads to loss of approximately $139 million in daily as Iran earns this sum from the oil flowing through Kharg. Iran has warned that if its own energy lifeline is choked off, it will retaliate by attacking the oil and gas infrastructure of US allies in the region.