/‘Khabarovsk’: Russia’s new nuclear submarine that can launch doomsday torpedoes

Following its launch, Khabarovsk will undergo extensive sea trials before entering operational service. "The vessel still has to undergo a series of sea trials. I wish the crew and the commissioning team success in conducting them," Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying by the ministry. While many of its specifications remain classified, defence analysts view it as a pivotal development in Russia’s naval doctrine, shifting focus from missile-based deterrence to autonomous underwater systems.