/'Kamikaze': Can Iran crash ghost oil tankers into USS Abraham Lincoln to sink it?

An aircraft carrier never sails alone. It is surrounded by a defensive perimeter of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers (such as the USS Spruance and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. currently deployed with the Lincoln). These destroyers operate miles away from the carrier and are armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and deck guns. If a rogue tanker ignores radio warnings and alters course toward the carrier, the destroyers would intercept or disable it long before it breached the inner defensive perimeter.