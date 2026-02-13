/‘It’s going to be traumatic’: Trump threatens Iran over failure of nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump warned Iran that failure to reach a nuclear deal would bring a “very traumatic” outcome, citing past strikes and stressing consequences after talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (Feb 12), warned Iran, saying that if the Islamic Republic fails to reach an agreement with America, then it will lead to a “very traumatic” outcome for Tehran.
“With Iran, we have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic,” Trump said in remarks at the White House. He added, “They should have made a deal the first time, and they got Midnight Hammer instead.”
“We had a very good meeting yesterday with Bibi Netanyahu, and he understands, but it's ultimately up to me if the deal is in a very fair deal and a very good deal with Iran, and it's going to be. I think a very difficult time for them,” Trump said.
Earlier, after meeting with Netayhau, the American president, via a social media post, warned Tehran that there would be consequences if no deal was signed.
"I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that it will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer - That did not work well for them," he added.