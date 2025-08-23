/‘It can fly itself’: Does the F-22 Raptor fighter jet have an AI pilot hidden inside?

Published: Aug 23, 2025, 20:19 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 20:35 IST
The F-22 Raptor is one of the most advanced fighter jets ever built, sparking curiosity if it secretly has an AI pilot inside. With powerful avionics, autopilot features, and sensor fusion, it feels almost self-flying know more.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
What Makes People Ask If the F-22 Flies Itself
The F-22 Raptor is famous for its high-end sensors, stealth design and computer systems. Rumours of it “flying itself” began with stories about advanced autopilot, smart displays and drone teaming upgrades now in development.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Autopilot and Avionics - How Smart Is It?
The F-22 cockpit is digital, with screens that manage flight, radar and communication. Pilots use hand controls with buttons for every main action, but all big moves are still controlled by a human.
(Photograph: Reuters)
What about Real AI?
The F-22 itself does not have a true “AI pilot.” It has a powerful built-in computer to fuse radar, enemy signals and flight data for the pilot. This makes flying and fighting easier but does not replace the human at the controls.
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)
Pilot Commands Drones
The F-22 will soon get a new feature commanding smart drone wingmen. Special tablets in the cockpit will let pilots task drones to scout, attack, or confuse enemies. The AI mostly runs on the drones, not the F-22 itself.
(Photograph: Wikipedia)
Pilot Comfort and Control
The cockpit is designed so the pilot never needs to look away from the sky. There are six displays, hand controls for everything, and a seat shaped for long missions. The pilot remains the key decision-maker.
(Photograph: af.mil)
Augmented Training with AI
F-22 pilots are now training against “virtual enemies” powered by AI, however, this is for pilot skill building, not to make the Raptor fly itself. Real flights still need a qualified pilot in the seat.
(Photograph: AFP)
What Does All This Mean?
The F-22 is not flown by an AI, but its computers help the pilot fly smart and safer. Smart drones make the Raptor’s pilot even more effective but there’s no robot pilot in the seat.