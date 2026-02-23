/‘Israel on high alert’: Amid fears of Iranian missiles after possible US attack

As US-Iran tensions escalate, Israel is on high alert, preparing its Arrow and David's Sling air defences for potential Iranian ballistic missile retaliation. Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned Tehran of an unimaginable response.
As US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva stall, Washington has deployed a massive naval armada to the region. Consequently, Israel has raised its national alert level, anticipating that Tehran will launch ballistic missiles at Israeli cities if American forces strike first.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently addressed graduating military officers, confirming Israel's heightened state of readiness. He explicitly warned that if the ayatollahs make the mistake of attacking, they will face a devastating response "beyond their imagination".
To counter the threat of Iran's estimated 2,000 to 3,000 ballistic missiles, the IDF is heavily relying on its integrated air defence ecosystem. This includes the Iron Dome for short-range rockets, David's Sling for medium threats, and the Arrow series for exo-atmospheric interceptions.
Despite boasting interception rates of approximately 86 per cent in past conflicts, Israeli defence planners remain deeply concerned. Experts warn that a coordinated, sustained barrage of thousands of Iranian missiles could mathematically overwhelm and saturate these advanced defence shields.
The high alert is not limited to threats directly from Tehran; the IDF is also monitoring its northern border. Intelligence indicates that Hezbollah forces in Lebanon are preparing their own rocket forces to strike Israel simultaneously if a broader US-Iran war erupts.
Israeli officials assert they are operating in absolute, close coordination with the US military. While President Donald Trump weighs his options, Israel is demanding that any future diplomatic deal or military action must completely dismantle Iran's ballistic missile infrastructure.