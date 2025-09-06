LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Is there a Great Dark Spot on humanity?' What Voyager’s data says about the Universe’s biggest mysteries

'Is there a Great Dark Spot on humanity?' What Voyager’s data says about the Universe’s biggest mysteries

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 12:05 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 12:05 IST

Voyager discovered a massive storm on Neptune called the Great Dark Spot, with winds faster than any hurricane on Earth. Now, its story offers not only insights into space weather, but reflections on human challenges. Know more below.

Discovery of the Great Dark Spot
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Discovery of the Great Dark Spot

Voyager 2 found the Great Dark Spot on Neptune in 1989. It is a huge storm bigger than Earth and was surprising to scientists because such storms show active weather far from the Sun.

Measuring Winds and Storm Power
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Measuring Winds and Storm Power

The storm winds blow up to 2,400 kilometres per hour, much faster than any hurricane on Earth. Voyager’s instruments used imaging and atmospheric sensors to estimate this power.

Storms on Jupiter and Their Strength
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Storms on Jupiter and Their Strength

Voyager also studied Jupiter’s storms, including the famous Great Red Spot. This storm has been raging for hundreds of years, with winds reaching 620 kilometres per hour.

Observing Changes Over Time
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Observing Changes Over Time

The Great Dark Spot on Neptune disappeared a decade after Voyager’s visit. This showed scientists that even giant storms in space can be short-lived and dynamic.

Reflections on Humanity’s ‘Dark Spots’
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Reflections on Humanity’s ‘Dark Spots’

Scientists and thinkers use these cosmic storms as metaphors for unseen and complex issues within humanity. Just like storms in space, human challenges can be powerful yet hidden from direct view.

Using Space Discoveries to Understand Earth
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Using Space Discoveries to Understand Earth

By studying storms on Neptune and Jupiter, Voyager helped us see how nature works on different scales. This knowledge inspires hope that we can also understand and calm the storms in our society.

Voyager’s Legacy and Our Journey
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s Legacy and Our Journey

Voyager’s sights of distant storms remind us that mystery and change are constants everywhere. Its mission helps us think about science, nature and hope in a bigger way.

Trending Photo

‘The brightest star’: Will Voyager reach Sirius before we lose it?
7

‘The brightest star’: Will Voyager reach Sirius before we lose it?

'Is there a Great Dark Spot on humanity?' What Voyager’s data says about the Universe’s biggest mysteries
7

'Is there a Great Dark Spot on humanity?' What Voyager’s data says about the Universe’s biggest mysteries

'The first alien broadcast?': The bizarre Voyager data that baffled NASA scientists
7

'The first alien broadcast?': The bizarre Voyager data that baffled NASA scientists

'The 175-Year Wait': Will we ever get a Voyager 3 mission before the next planetary alignment?
7

'The 175-Year Wait': Will we ever get a Voyager 3 mission before the next planetary alignment?

'The Pale Blue Dot 2.0': Can AI recreate the iconic image from Voyager’s final data?
7

'The Pale Blue Dot 2.0': Can AI recreate the iconic image from Voyager’s final data?