/'IRGC’s hit list': 7 ways Iran’s asymmetric network could target Benjamin Netanyahu

Moving a Prime Minister requires a massive logistical footprint that cannot be entirely hidden. The IRGC and its Hezbollah proxies have heavily mapped Israeli infrastructure. Using advanced, smuggled weaponry, such as the Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missile, which has a range of several kilometers and can pierce heavy armour, a highly trained proxy sniper team could set up along a known, unavoidable transit corridor. A coordinated strike aimed at disabling the lead and rear vehicles of the convoy would trap the VIP vehicle in a kill zone.