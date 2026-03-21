/'Iran targets US base 4,000 km away': How US Navy’s SM-3 interceptor works and why it matters

The attempted strike is significant given Diego Garcia lies roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iran. This suggests a potential extension beyond Tehran’s previously stated missile range. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last month the country had limited its missile range to 2,000 kilometres. The base at Diego Garcia is a critical US-UK military facility, supporting long-range bombers, naval operations and logistics in the Indian Ocean. Its location makes it central to US power projection across the Middle East and Asia, and a high-value target in any escalation.