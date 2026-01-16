/'Iran’s patriot who challenged Britain!': Who was Mohammad Mosaddegh and how did he nationalise the oil industry?

He built considerable political strength. According to the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training, in October 1952, Mosaddegh said that the Britain was Iran's enemy and declared to cut all diplomatic relations with them. Britain was unable to resolve the issue unilaterally and looked towards the United States for help. According to analysts, from 1941 to 1953, Iran experienced a golden period of freedom. During this era, seven political parties emerged in the Iranian parliament Majles. During this time free speech, democracy and rule of law emerged in Iran. Mosaddegh was a key figure in democratising Iran.