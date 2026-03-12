When the opening bell rang, the reality of the attack hit the financial markets hard. Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) shares plummeted over 5% as investors realized they were looking at a "wiper" attack, not a traditional ransomware hostage situation. In a ransomware attack, a company can secretly pay millions in Bitcoin to get a decryption key and be back online in days. But Handala's malware permanently overwrote the core system files. Wall Street is currently pricing in the terrifying reality that Stryker may have to physically rebuild its entire global IT infrastructure from scratch, a process that could take weeks and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.