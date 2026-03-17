The head of the United States’ National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Joseph Kent, has resigned in protest over the ongoing US–Israel conflict in Iran, becoming the first senior Trump administration official to step down over the war. In a letter to US President Donald Trump posted on X, Kent stated: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” adding that he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran” and describing the conflict as driven by “pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Kent, who served as a top aide to Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, announced that his resignation is effective immediately.