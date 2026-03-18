/'Invisible Vice President': Where is JD Vance and why is he missing in action as Marco Rubio leads the Iran War for Trump

This absence boils down to a fundamental clash of foreign policy visions. Marco Rubio is a traditional, Reaganesque foreign policy hawk who has advocated for maximum pressure and military deterrence against Iran for over a decade. JD Vance, on the other hand, built his entire political brand on "America First" non-interventionism. Vance’s core constituency fiercely opposes foreign entanglements and "endless wars" in the Middle East. Putting Vance at the forefront of this war would alienate the very base he was brought on to secure.