/‘Invisible to radar’: Which Israeli fighter jets can launch Blue Sparrow missiles?

F-15 fighter jets launch the 1.9-tonne Blue Sparrow missile to the edge of space. Its quasi-ballistic, vertical descent at supersonic speeds makes it nearly invisible to conventional air defence radars, ensuring pinpoint precision strikes.
The McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle is the primary fighter aircraft used by the Israeli Air Force to launch the Blue Sparrow. These heavy-duty jets can carry the massive 1.9-tonne weapon to high altitudes before release. The aircraft allows the military to strike targets from a safe standoff distance.
Measuring roughly 6.51 metres in length, the Blue Sparrow is an exceptionally large air-launched munition. The 1,900-kilogramme missile utilises a single-stage solid rocket propellant to achieve its extreme speeds. Its sheer size requires a heavy twin-engine fighter like the F-15 for deployment.
After detaching from the F-15, the missile boasts an operational range of approximately 1,240 miles or 2,000 kilometres. The rocket shoots steeply upward to the very edge of the Earth's atmosphere. This unique flight profile gives it the nickname of a missile originating from space.
The Blue Sparrow follows a quasi-ballistic path, descending almost vertically onto its target. Most conventional air defence radars are programmed to scan the horizon for incoming threats at an angle. A missile dropping straight down at supersonic speeds becomes nearly invisible to these systems.
Once the booster propels the weapon into the upper atmosphere, a smaller re-entry vehicle breaks away. This front section relies on small built-in thrusters and a dual GPS and inertial navigation system. It plummets back to Earth at several times the speed of sound, leaving zero reaction time.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems originally built the Sparrow family to simulate Soviet-era Scud missiles. It served as a dummy target for Israel's Arrow missile shield to practise high-altitude interceptions. The military later adapted this highly effective test technology for offensive combat operations.
Combat-ready derivatives of the Sparrow technology can carry warheads weighing up to 500 kilogrammes. These guided weapons are capable of landing within just three metres of their intended target. Such pinpoint accuracy is crucial for eliminating high-value assets in heavily fortified locations.